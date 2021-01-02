Coronavirus surge hits Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, already in the throes of a devastating surge in coronavirus cases after Thanksgiving travel and gatherings, is being hit with a spike from Christmas festivities.

The weekly average of new cases per day in the county, the largest in the United States, is at its highest yet, 16,193.

That is about 12 times the weekly average of Nov. 1, which was 1,347.

Even as the deluge of coronavirus cases has overwhelmed hospitals around the state and Los Angeles County in particular, some Angelenos sought to celebrate the new year at clandestine parties. Police dispersed more than a thousand people who had attended a warehouse party, The Los Angeles Times reported.

More than 21,000 people were in the hospital on New Year’s Day in California, according to a New York Times database, a 26 percent increase from two weeks earlier.