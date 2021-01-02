Cover Protocol announces compensation plan following mining contract attack By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Cover Protocol announces compensation plan following mining contract attack

Peer-to-peer coverage market Cover Protocol has published a compensation plan for tokenholders and liquidity providers affected by the recent hack. As part of the process, the Cover Protocol team took a snapshot at block height 11,541,218, the last transaction block before the exploit began.

Eligible liquidity providers on Uniswap, SushiSwap and Balancer will receive new COVER tokens based on their share of the liquidity pool on those platforms. Liquidity providers on the first two platforms will also receive a share of the Ether (ETH) returned by “white hat” exploiters like Grap.Finance.