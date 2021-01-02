Do you need a Facebook account to use Oculus Quest?

Best answer: Yes. As of October 2020, Oculus players must use a Facebook account. Existing Oculus accounts can be merged with a Facebook account for an easy transition.

Facebook is right in the name

Once upon a time, Facebook and Oculus accounts were separate. Oculus Quest players may keep their existing Oculus accounts for the time being, but all new Oculus users and all Oculus Quest 2’s must be logged in with a Facebook account. That means, even if you’re already an existing Oculus user, you’ll need to use a Facebook account if you’re planning on upgrading to an Oculus Quest 2. Facebook says that current Oculus Quest and Rift account holders should merge their Oculus accounts with their Facebook account before Jan. 1, 2023, to avoid complications.

For clarity, the Oculus Quest 2 can only be used with a Facebook account. Facebook does not offer the option to use an Oculus account at this time, even if you’re an original Oculus Quest owner.

Facebook says that it’s merging Oculus accounts with Facebook accounts to provide better transparency with how it handles user data. Facebook also wants to make finding and communicating with friends in VR a simpler affair. Given that most people have a Facebook account, it seems logical for the company to merge its services instead of forcing players to make lots of separate accounts.

What if I don’t want to merge my Oculus account with my Facebook account?

Existing Oculus accounts will not be required to merge with a Facebook account, however, not merging will create several limitations. Facebook says that it cannot guarantee that all games, apps, and services will work with Oculus accounts after January 2023 because Facebook accounts will be used for authentication, payment, and communication exclusively after that time. If you don’t have a Facebook account on your Oculus device, it likely won’t be possible to authenticate with the store, make payments, or even communicate with other players.

How to log into an Oculus Quest with your Facebook account