Eagles likely to retain Doug Pederson as HC?

But the Eagles have a lot more questions surrounding their organization than most franchises around the NFL. The biggest uncertainty is the quarterback situation.

Schefter implied in his report that the progress rookie Jalen Hurts has made in a short time reflected positively on Pederson’s ability to develop players in conjunction with his staff. However, Hurts was thrust into the lineup in the first place due to Carson Wentz collapsing into one of the game’s worst QBs.

Some of the struggles Wentz endured can be pinned on Pederson. That said, he did manage to win Super Bowl XXXI with Nick Foles under center, and he had Foles fill in for an injured Wentz to make the playoffs again the subsequent year.

The COVID-19 pandemic made things difficult on all 32 teams, and Philadelphia was beset by multiple injuries, particularly on the offensive line. Hurts’ athleticism and ability to run the ball was definitely a better fit for that adverse situation, yet Wentz’s regression was among the most shocking developments of the year.

Beyond that QB conundrum and the grueling prospect of trading and permanently replacing Wentz, the Eagles are slated to be $70 million over the salary cap for 2021, per Over the Cap. Offloading Wentz will presumably mean some dead-money costs, so there’s not much relief in sight from that standpoint.

How well can Philadelphia rebuild its roster on the fly? Will its high pick in the 2021 NFL Draft result in a trade down for multiple assets and a youth movement, which could hinder Pederson’s ability to post a winning record?

It’s probably going to take a playoff berth for Pederson to keep his job beyond next season. With the way the Eagles are constructed as of now, unless Hurts evolves into a superstar in Year 2, that’s a tall order for Pederson to fulfill.