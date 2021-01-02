Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park Reveals What She Knows On Season 2

J. Countess/Getty Images

But even when Ashley isn’t wrapped up in the world of Emily in Paris, she’s, well, just like Emily—the social media enthusiast. Because as of late, Ashley has been focused on connecting with her fans and followers on TikTok.

Case in point? Ashley, along with Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman and many other performers, kicked off the New Year with Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical. Entertainers came together for a pre-recorded musical, in which they sang of Parisian cooking and highlighted one rat’s lifelong dream of becoming a chef. It was a nod to the 2007 Pixar movie.

Being part of this project was special to Ashley, who recalled the positive reactions she received online when she first announced her involvement.

“I posted it on my Instagram, [and] so many people were in the comments, ‘We did this thing.’ This is a musical of the people,” she shared. “It was a true movement… What you’re seeing is this whole leap of faith we’re taking together because we all did this with COVID [happening], we all did this virtually. Even though we are still separate and didn’t get to rehearse together or anything, there’s a collective heart and that’s always how it is with Disney.”