Emily Maynard Shares New Details About Her Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis

“I thought by age 34 I was free from the vanity I cherished so much in my 20s but there’s something very humbling about being 9 months pregnant and not able to move half your face,” she continued, “I cried a lot and felt horrible but thankfully it got better day by day.”

While Emily said she’s “not sure” what caused the Bell’s palsy to return, but she seems to be feeling better.

A month after her diagnosis, Emily and her husband, Tyler Johnson, welcomed their fourth child together. In October, Emily shared the baby news with a two-minute video that captured her entire day leading up to her little one’s arrival. It appeared she had a Caesarean section.

“Welcome to the world Magnolia Belle Johnson,” the mom of five captioned her Instagram post on Oct. 17. “You are the most perfect addition to our family and to say your brothers and sister are already in love would be an understatement.”

She concluded, “My sweet Nola Belle, you are absolute magic and I can’t wait to see God uncover your personality each day. I’m so happy He picked me to be your mommy!”

Emily and Tyler are also parents to Gatlin Avery, 2, Gibson Kyle, 4 and Jennings Tyler, 5. She is also the proud mom to her 15-year-old daughter, Josephine Riddick Hendrick, who she shared with late racecar driver Ricky Hendrick.