Home Business Enterprise blockchain trends that will drive adoption in 2021 By Cointelegraph

Enterprise blockchain trends that will drive adoption in 2021 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Enterprise blockchain trends that will drive adoption in 2021

The year 2020 has been monumental for the blockchain sector, especially in regards to financial markets. Yet, while the price of (BTC) reached new all-time highs this year, the enterprise blockchain space also welcomed in public networks, open-source code and a number of other elements not seen in previous years defined by private, closed networks.

Listed below are five enterprise blockchain trends seen in 2020 that can drive mainstream adoption of blockchain moving forward.