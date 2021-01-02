Ex-fattest man who once weighed 65-stone dies leaving ‘crumbled’ family heartbroken

Britain’s ex- fattest man who once weighed 65-stone had died leaving his family heartbroken.

Barry Austin, known as ‘Fat Baz’, passed away yesterday on New Years day aged 52 sparking poignant tributes.

His step daughter said ‘the whole family is just crumbled’ as she honoured his memory online.

Barry would guzzle up to 40 pints of beer and down bottles of spirits on night out.



At one point he knocked back up to 12 litres of fizzy drink as he consumed up to 29,000 calories a day, reports The Mirror.

He rose to fame after appearing in a Sky One documentary ‘Inside Britain’s Fattest Man’ presented by Richard Hammond for his excessive eating.

He also hit TV screens during ITV comedy-drama ‘The Fattest Man in Britain’ starring Timothy Spall and Bobby Ball.

In recent years Barry, from Chelmsley Wood, Birmingham, was said to struggle with breathing issues and infections.

His partner’s heartbroken daughter Dannie Nina Louise paid tribute to him on Facebook.

She said: “Absolutely heart broken is the only word I can say how I feel right about now rest in paradise to the big man of my life my dad Barry Grizzly Austin.



“I loved u like u was and its how we treated one an other you was the kinda dad that was always there no matter what..we had our ups and downs but can honestly say I never loved u any different either way its gonna be hard to deal with u no longer being around…to see my mom the way she is horrible the whole family is just crumbled.”



The ex-cab driver was said to have shed 20 stone back in April 2012 as he prepared to marry his then finance Debbie Kirby, 50, from Solihull, West Midlands.

After having a gastric balloon fitted the blues supporter believed his weight had dropped to 40 stone in 2012 losing his once title as Britain’s Fattest Man.



But even with the drastic weight loss, Barry was still reported to be suffering from serious problems with his legs and a growth which weighed two or three stone in its own right.

Tributes have been paid to Barry on social media.

Birmingham City FC posted: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of lifelong Bluenose, Barry Austin.

“His love for Blues was unquestionable. May you rest in peace, Baz.”

Barry was overtaken as Britain’s fattest man by Paul Mason who weighed more than 70 stone.

But Britain’s fattest man is now takeaway food app addict Jason Holton, 30, of Camberley, Surrey.

Jason who weighs 50 stone had to be hoisted out of his third-floor flat by the fire service in October 2020 after being trapped indoors for five years.