Holly Allen Threw Shade at Ex Jackson Michie’s Rumored Relationship With Morgan Simianer

After having a showmance throughout Big Brother 21, Holly Allen and Jackson Michie continued their relationship following the season and moved in together. However, they parted ways after nearly a year together. In December 2020, Michie started hanging out with Cheer star Morgan Simianer; fueling reports the two began dating. Allen gave her take on the rumored relationship with BB21 co-star and former friend Kat Dunn also weighing in.

Jackson Michie and Holly Allen are on the block on the Big Brother Live Eviction show | Monty Brinton

Holly Allen and Jackson Michie broke up last year

Following their final two appearance on Big Brother 21, winner Jackson Michie and runner-up Holly Allen moved into a Los Angeles apartment together a couple of months later and adopted a dog during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, they decided to split up in June 2020, after dating for about a year. A month after the breakup, Allen appeared on The Publyssity Podcast and explained that he wanted to announce their separation before she was ready, making it harder on her.

Additionally, the BB21 runner-up noted she was “couch surfing” at the time and unable to retrieve her items from the apartment because Michie had his friends over.

A few months later, Michie opened up about the split for the first time in an emotional Nov. 5 Instagram Story. He admitted his “poor communication” played a part in their breakup and publicly apologized for hurting her.

Allen on Michie’s rumored relationship with Simianer

In December 2020, Michie revealed Netflix’s Cheer star Morgan Simianer came to LA to visit him by uploading several pictures and videos with her to his social media.

Additionally, he hung out with her in her hometown of Dallas before they both flew to Las Vegas to spend the New Year’s together. While they haven’t officially announced their relationship status, many fans believe the two are romantically involved.

As the two documented parts of their day on social media, Allen answered questions from her followers on her Instagram Story. One user asked how she felt about her ex’s new supposed relationship, and the BB21 star claimed she might not have listened if someone told her to “stay away” from Michie.

Therefore, she doesn’t know what to say, but she’ll keep Simianer in her prayers as she’s done with the “many many other girls.”

Dunn reminds Allen she ‘warned’ her in response

A viewer took a screenshot of Allen’s response and uploaded it to Reddit, where several fans commented on her take. Kat Dunn, a BB21 competitor who knew Allen before the show and had a showmance with Michie at the beginning of the season, also weighed in by reminding her friend that she didn’t listen when Dunn warned her about him.

She included a minute-long clip of a conversation she had with Allen in the BB house following Sam Smith’s eviction. Dunn told Allen the other houseguests considered him “aggressive,” but the eventual runner-up corrected her by claiming he’s “hot-headed.”

When Dunn tried to say that producers were calling him in the Diary Room for the way he treated the other women, Allen got upset, and then the feeds quickly cut. Dunn, who is no longer friends with Allen, also claimed she had nothing to do with the breakup.

Big Brother 23 returns in summer 2021.