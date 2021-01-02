How massive Bitcoin buyer activity on Coinbase propelled BTC price past $32K By Cointelegraph

Coinbase has seen a large spike in buyer activity overnight as the price of (BTC) surpassed $32,500 on Jan. 2. Analysts say the trend was reminiscent of MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin accumulation, possibly fueled by institutional buy orders. As a result, BTC surpassed $31,000, reaching a new all-time high.
In the last 48 hours, Coinbase has continuously seen a high premium compared to Binance. At one point, Bitcoin on the exchange was $100 more expensive than on Binance.
