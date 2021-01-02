Few companies offer better values than OnePlus. Its devices pack flagship-tier specs and performance for hundreds less than comparable phones from companies like Samsung and Google — often making them some of the best Android phones you can buy. Luckily, OnePlus also has a good track record for software updates. If you have a OnePlus device, updating your software is easy — here’s how.

How to update the software on your OnePlus phone

Open the Settings app on your phone. If there’s already an update available, it’ll be displayed at the top of the list. If not, you can check for one by scrolling down and tapping System. Tap System updates. Your phone will automatically check for an update. Once an update is displayed, tap Install now. Once the download finishes, tap Reboot.

Once your phone finishes rebooting, it’ll be updated to the latest software from OnePlus. In some cases, your phone may continue updating in the background, displaying a progress bar in your notification shade while allowing you to still use your phone during the process. Things may look a bit different if you’re running OxygenOS 11, but the core steps remain identical. Whether you have a OnePlus 8T or something older, grab that new software and have fun with it!