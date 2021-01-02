Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers in trouble AGAIN as he is arrested by police in anti-lockdown protest

Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers was arrested for the second in 2021 at an anti-lockdown protest in London’s Hyde Park.

Corbyn, 73, was among 17 people who were arrested for breaching Health Protection Regulations at the demonstration at Speaker’s Corner, in Hyde Park, on January 2.

A crowd of between 200 and 300 people gathered to protest against lockdown restrictions and their civil liberties being curtailed.

Piers Corbyn, 73, (pictured) was among 17 people who were arrested for breaching Health Protection Regulations at the demonstration at Speaker’s Corner on January 2

Pictured wearing a black woolly hat and a pair of handcuffs, the brother of the former Labour leader stood beside officers

Some were holding placards and banners including slogans like ‘freedom over fear’.

Pictured wearing a black woolly hat and a pair of handcuffs, the brother of the former Labour leader stood beside officers.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: ‘Officers continue to engage with groups of people who have gathered in the Hyde Park area.

‘A number of people have been arrested under health protection regulations and taken into custody.

‘We urge those in the area to leave immediately.’

More than two people are generally not allowed to gather in public under Tier 4 rules.

The Metropolitan Police added: ‘Officers will take enforcement action where we see clear breaches of the Tier 4 rules.

‘It’s up to all of us to make the right choices + slow the spread of the virus.’

A group called The People’s Lockdown, Stand For Your Human Rights, had said it was going to hold a event at Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon.

It called on people to “stand with your loved ones” in an online post.

Corbyn has become one of the country’s leading anti-lockdown campaigners and has been arrested nine times over the past nine months.

He has found himself involved in multiple legal battles over his opposition to lockdown measures, claiming they are an attack on civil liberties.

Piers Corbyn was fined by police after leading a New Year’s Eve anti-lockdown protest in Central London

This comes after Corbyn was fined by police on January 1 after leading a New Year’s Eve anti-lockdown protest in Central London.

Corbyn posted a video of what was dubbed the ‘NYE Party of Parties’ on his Twitter feed, proclaiming: ‘TOTAL SUCCESS! #NYEPartyofParties by London Eye.

‘Over 1000 defied all threats +chanted #LetLondonLive! & #Corbyn4London after I announced I will stand for Mayor! Thank you +well done all!’

Corbyn bragged that around 1,000 people took part in the protest but in the video, barely two dozen are visible

Corbyn bragged that around 1,000 people took part in the protest but in the video, barely two dozen were visible.

He could be seen leading a group of protestors chanting ‘Freedom’ as they approached a line of police.

Seconds later, he was confronted by officers and appeared to be having a conversation with them before the fixed penalty notice of £200 was believed to have been issued.