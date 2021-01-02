Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan host friends and family on day 1 of 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan did not head to Gstaad, their regular New Year destination, this year because of COVID-19 and also because Kareena is expecting her second child soon. But that did not mean that the couple wouldn’t have a gala time in Mumbai itself. Kareena and Saif celebrated NYE with family all cuddled up.

The first day of 2021 was spent with close friends and a few family members too. The couple hosted a dinner at their residence to kickstart the New Year on the right note with the best company. Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a few pictures and videos from the dinner. Check out the pictures below…