Kobe Bryant’s Daughter HAS SKI ACCIDENT; Video Of Her Afterwards!!

The late Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant sprained her hand in a skiing incident yesterday, has learned. But the accident could have been much much worse.

Natalia was going down a steep slope, when she lost control, and wiped out. Onlookers claim that the crash looked VERY bad. But it turns out that luckily Natalia was barely hurt.

In fact, her injuries were so minor that mother Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA great Kobe Bryant, was in good spirits and even made jokes about her fall.

She shared a video of Natalia Bryant getting her hand treated by a doctor and added the caption:

This is payback for making fun of daddy’s fingers @nataliabryant”

She then referenced former L.A. Lakers trainer Gary Vitti, who notably popped Kobe Bryant’s dislocated finger into place in the middle of a game in 2016, and added: