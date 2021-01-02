Kylie Jendall Survives After Suffering a Massive Fall On Skiing Holiday!

With the global pandemic causing disruption for most of the world, everyone could be forgiven for taking 2021 easy. And travelling— or celebrations for most people— would be the last thing on their minds including the Jenner’s.

After all, they had their Christmas Eve plans cancelled directly due to Covid-19. But this is the Jenner’s we are talking about; they continued to buck the trend once again as their latest holiday pictures showed. Bucking the trend is one thing, but doing it the right way is another. And for one of the sister’s things went a bit sour.

Both Kylie and Kendall Jenner whisked away for a quick New Year’s getaway as both were spotted on a ski trip at Aspen, Colorado. By the look of the pictures, the snow did not hold them back but added to the prolonged Christmas celebrations.

But before the celebrations could begin, things took a turn for the worst. It was hard to know where to look as the 23-year-old Kylie went for a mighty tumble down the steep mountain slope. On another day, the damage could have been far worse. Were it not for the safety equipment things could have quickly gotten ugly.

The pictures clearly show Kylie’s head suffering on impact from the fall. As her momentum picked up, you could see the board coming unstuck against a patch of ice. And as she tried to correct herself, her footing came unstuck.

However, in true Jenner style, she dusted herself off and was seen enjoying the terrain with her daughter (Stormi) and boyfriend, Travis Scott. Just as the scene was a sight to behold, so was Kylie. She was dressed in a black winter jacket, black helmet and tinted goggles with the snowy backdrop making her more noticeable.

In the midst of all this, what did her sister, Kendall Jenner, do? Not, much actually. The 25-year-old looked unperturbed as she navigated her way down the mountain like a pro.

That is what big sisters are for right? But let us give her the benefit of the doubt. Kendall was probably trying not to make Kylie panic even further. But the picture below tells us: otherwise. She did not turn back, even for a second.

But the night ended in grand style as the two enjoyed dinner with Kris Jenner and her lover Corey Gamble. Enjoyed what you have read so far, then check out our other Daily Soap Dish features.