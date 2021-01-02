Large hail smashes Broken Hill as severe storms sweep region

A large storm has hit Broken Hill, leaving a trail of hail and debris.
The severe weather struck about 2pm AEDT and caused flash flooding.
SES was called out to 28 jobs in just 20 minutes – with more than 50 jobs still to be dealt with.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued warnings of large hailstones and heavy rainfall for North West Slopes and Plains, Central West Slopes and Plains, Riverina, Lower Western and Upper Western Forecast Districts in NSW.
Video filmed in town shows water surging down streets, swamping cars parked on the side of the road.
There have also been images of a sea of white hailstones dotting backyards.
The storms in the area have been generated by low-pressure troughs, which are triggering showers and storms across much of Australia.
The State Emergency Service advises people in extreme weather should:
- Move your car under cover.
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- Don’t walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
- Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire-affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
- After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
- Unplug computers and appliances.
- Avoid using the phone during the storm.
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
- Stay vigilant and monitor conditions.
- Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.