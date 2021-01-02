Large hail smashes Broken Hill as severe storms sweep region

A large storm has hit Broken Hill, leaving a trail of hail and debris.

The severe weather struck about 2pm AEDT and caused flash flooding.

SES was called out to 28 jobs in just 20 minutes – with more than 50 jobs still to be dealt with.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued warnings of large hailstones and heavy rainfall for North West Slopes and Plains, Central West Slopes and Plains, Riverina, Lower Western and Upper Western Forecast Districts in NSW.

Floodwaters swamped this Holden in Broken Hill. ()

Video filmed in town shows water surging down streets, swamping cars parked on the side of the road.

There have also been images of a sea of white hailstones dotting backyards.

The storms in the area have been generated by low-pressure troughs, which are triggering showers and storms across much of Australia.

The flash flooding reached half-way up this 4WD ute’s wheels. ()

The severe weather left streets swamped. ()

The fast-moving storm cell struck with little warning. ()

The outback town was drenched by the rolling storm clouds. (Supplied)

SES were called out to dozens of jobs after the damaging storm. ()

The State Emergency Service advises people in extreme weather should: