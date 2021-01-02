Litecoin Climbs 11% In a Green Day By .com

Litecoin Climbs 11% In a Green Day

.com – was trading at $140.063 by 14:29 (19:29 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 10.57% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since January 2.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $9.118B, or 1.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $123.153 to $140.105 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 4.64%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.179B or 4.46% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $120.0587 to $140.1056 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 66.65% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,033.2 on the .com Index, up 12.04% on the day.

was trading at $783.61 on the .com Index, a gain of 7.42%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $612.616B or 72.13% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $89.196B or 10.50% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

