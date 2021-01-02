Love & Hip Hop Fizz Leaks Explicit Pics; Fans Call Him SMALL D**K!

Love & Hip Hop star Lil Fizz is posting explicit photos and videos of himself on Onlyfans, in exchange for money, has learned.

The former B2K star is the latest celebrity to join the adult website, and so far he’s got hundreds of fans to sign on.

And while Onlyfans may be helping the former boy band member to pay his rent . . . it’s not helping his reputation. Many of the fans are claiming that Fizz has a small . . . you know what.

Here is one response from a person claiming to be a subscriber of Fizz’s Onlyfans page:

Lil’ Fizz is a main cast member on season one of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and one of the show’s original eight cast members. But he was downgraded to a supporting cast member in seasons four and five.

That downgrade meant a reduction in salary – by up to 75%.

Fizz came into prominence as a member of the R&B group B2K, with Omarion, J-Boog and Raz B. He has a son, Kamron David Frédéric (born January 8, 2010) with Moniece Slaughter.