Masahiro Tanaka could return to Japan?

After seven MLB seasons, Masahiro Tanaka might be ready to call it quits on his career in America.

Randy Miller of NJ.com reported this week that there is a good chance the New York Yankees righty will either re-sign with the Bronx Bombers or return to Japan to pitch for his old team, the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles. Miller adds that Tanaka, who pitched for the Golden Eagles from 2007 to 2013, is not interested in playing for a non-contending team, regardless of money.

The seven-year deal that Tanaka originally signed with the Yankees in 2014 just expired, making him a free agent. He went 3-3 with a 3.56 ERA in the shortened 2020 season and recently turned 32 years old.

Tanaka, a two-time MLB All-Star, still appears to have some quality years left on the mound. If he does decide to return to Japan however, another big-name right-hander already has an eye on the Yankees.