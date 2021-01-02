Mask wearing mandatory indoors in NSW as venue restrictions tightened

Wearing a mask is now mandatory in indoor spaces like public transport and shopping centres across Greater Sydney after new rules began at midnight.

Residents in the Greater Sydney – which includes Wollongong, Central Coast and the Blue Mountains – will face $200 fines from Monday if they are not wearing masks in the following indoor spaces:

Shopping centres including retail supermarkets

Public transport

Indoor entertainment including cinemas and theatres

Places of worship

Beauty and hair salons

Medical officers attend to cars lining up at a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic at Auburn. (Steven Saphore / SMH)

Staff in hospitality venues and casinos, along with patrons using gaming services, will also be expected to wear masks.

Children under 12 are exempt from wearing masks but are asked to wear one where practical.

Venue number restrictions

The number of people allowed in a number of indoor venues will also change.

Gyms classes will be restricted from 50 to 30 people. Places of worship have been capped at 100 people, with the one person per square metre being enforced for smaller spaces.

This rule is also in place for weddings and funerals.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to media on January 2, 2020. ()

Outdoors performances and protests have been reduced to 100 people per separate area, while controlled outdoor gatherings where patrons are seated, ticketed and enclosed has been reduced to 2000 people.

The southern zone of Northern Beaches has had restrictions loosened after a lockdown over the holidays.

The south will now be considered a part of Greater Sydney and are not required to observe stay at home orders.

Police at Clareville Beach in northern Sydney ensure crowd limits fall within guidelines for coronavirus restrictions in the city. (SMH)

Restrictions for the northern zone remain the same until January 9.

No visitors are allowed in homes. Only five northern zone residents can gather outdoors for exercise and recreation if they are from the same zone.

Non-essential businesses remain closed.