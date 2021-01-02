Meghan Markle Received ‘Terrifying’ and ‘Stomach Churning’ Threats When She Joined the Royal Family, Palace Aide Revealed

Meghan Markle didn’t have an easy introduction into the royal family. And even after marrying Prince Harry, life didn’t get much better. The duchess was often shed in a negative light in the British media, which made it difficult for her to develop a connection to the public.

Meghan and Harry’s biography reveals that at one point, the threats were so strong toward her that she needed to have added security training — including a mock kidnapping.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle never fit in with the royal public the way the others did

Prince Harry once said that he knew Meghan Markle was the one from “the very first time” the two met. However, the public didn’t take to her as quickly as her husband did. Harry and Meghan tried to keep their relationship under wraps at first, but eventually, the press became aware, and from there, Meghan’s life was never the same.

There were immediately stories about the duchess, including tales of her past dug up by reporters. They detailed every part of the duchess’ life, highlighting her estranged relationship with her father and half siblings. Meghan was often compared to Kate, with Kate seen as the pinnacle of commoner-turned-royal. Stories painted Meghan as someone who would never live up to Kate.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton | Paul Grover/WPA Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan on Celebrating Their First Christmas in America

Meghan had to have early security training due to the ‘terrifying’ threats toward her

From the moment Meghan saw the royal fame, there were threats to her safety. Though it’s common for royals to go through security training after marrying into the family, Meghan’s training had to be done before she and Harry even walked down the aisle.

Meghan and Harry’s royal biography, “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family,” (written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand) revealed that the duchess faced serious threats while dating Harry. “There have been some absolutely terrifying and stomach-churning threats made to Meghan since she started dating Harry,” one royal aide recalled. “Unfortunately, they continued for some time.

Meghan was required to undergo intense security training, including a mock kidnapping where she was “bundled” into the back of a car by someone posing as a terrorist. She was taught to try and develop a relationship with the enemy as well as how to drive a car while in pursuit. A source close to the duchess told Scobie and Durand that it was an “extremely intense and scary” part of royal life for Meghan, though she benefitted from feeling more comfortable about her security.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry pay millions each year in security

When Meghan and Harry officially left the royal family, they also left its security behind. The two now have to pay out of pocket for private security, which costs in the millions. The price tag has been estimated at somewhere between $1.4 million and $2.9 million annually, according to various reports.

The actual amount is unknown, but the duke and duchess certainly shell out big bucks to keep themselves protected. There were rumors that Charles was financing the couple’s security, though it’s unclear if that holds true.