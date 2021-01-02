Melbourne Storm yet to release chief executive Dave Donaghy to Brisbane Broncos

The Melbourne Storm are reportedly yet to release chief executive Dave Donaghy to the Brisbane Broncos, playing hardball over his move up north.

Donaghy has already resigned from the Storm, with his contract officially coming to an end in January, but is still locked in negotiations with the club.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Donaghy’s Storm contract includes a non-compete clause which could delay the start of his tenure as Broncos CEO by a number of months.

It is understood that the Broncos’ pursuit of both Storm captain Cameron Smith and coach Craig Bellamy has led to tensions between the two power clubs.

The Broncos would like Dave Donaghy (L), Cameron Smith (C) and Craig Bellamy (R) all in Brisbane (Getty)

Bellamy’s storied tenure as Melbourne Storm coach will come to an end following the 2021 season, but the club is keen for him to remain in an off-field role, despite Brisbane’s offer for a coaching director role.

New Broncos coach Kevin Walters is understood to be keen to work alongside Bellamy from 2022 onward after he was unveiled as the new head coach of the club. Walters worked as an assistant under Bellamy at Melbourne from 2011-13.

Another wrinkle to the Broncos-Storm rivalry is the Storm’s pursuit of Broncos young gun Xavier Coates, who Bellamy was reported to have met last week.

