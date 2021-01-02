Michael B Jordan & Lori Harvey Leak Pics From Their Ski Vacation!!

Michael B Jordan and his girlfriend Lori Harvey shared some photos from their romantic ski vacation yesterday, has learned.

Lori Harvey

The couple rang in the new year at a ski lodge in Beaver Creek, Utah.

On New Year’s Day, Michael shared a few snowboarding post to his Insta Stories.

Lori Harvey SHOWS HER BIKINI BODY

The video featured a still image of himself in a white Moncler snowsuit, as well a still selfie he took with his goggles removed in the bottom third.

In the middle of the post was a video of the Black Panther star smoothly boarding down the snow-covered hill.

The images make clear that Michael and Lori are in the same spot, but it wasn’t clear if they were together when they went snowboarding, or if they did separate activities.

The rumored couple were seen on the day before New Year’s Eve as they first arrived in Lori’s hometown of Atlanta, before hopping on another plane bound for Salt Lake City.