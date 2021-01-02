Michael Jackson Feared Dying the Same Way as Elvis Presley

Sadly, Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when Elvis Presley died. She’s since opened up about what it was like watching him deteriorate, and the occasions on which she had to help physically support her father. What’s more, she’s explained that Michael Jackson shared a fear of going the same way — and she’s also suggested that this commonality led to much unhappiness in the two mens’ lives.

Lisa Marie Presley watched her father deteriorate

Elvis Presley struggled physically towards the end of his life, and Lisa Marie Presley saw it happen firsthand. There were times when Elvis Presley fell, and Lisa Marie Presley had to help support him.

“Out of nowhere he’d just start falling and I’d have to go run and catch him and he was about 6’2 and quite heavy and I’m holding him up,” she recalled.

Lisa Marie Presley explained that towards the end of his life, her father felt isolated from others. She says things got bad enough that she asked him not to die.

“It was just starting to become too common. He was not too happy. He was in such an ivory tower and so untouchable and so alienated.”

“I actually said to him, ‘Please, you’re not going to die are you? Don’t die.’ I didn’t know then what was going on. I wish I had. I didn’t have any clue what was happening. I just thought he’s not happy. ‘[I thought] My God what is going on?’” she explained.

Michael Jackson was afraid of the same fate

Michael Jackson, who Lisa Marie Presley married and divorced, once told her that he feared experiencing the same sort of death as Elvis Presley. After Jackson died, Lisa Marie Presley wrote about their past conversations regarding the topic.

“Years ago Michael and I were having a deep conversation about life in general. I can’t recall the exact subject matter but he may have been questioning me about the circumstances of my [fathers death,’” she explained.

“At some point he paused, he stared at me very intensely and he stated with an almost calm certainty, ‘I am afraid that I am going to end up like him, (die) the way he did.’”

“I promptly tried to deter him from the idea, at which point he just shrugged his shoulders and nodded almost matter of fact as if to let me know, he knew what he knew and that was kind of that,” she added.

Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson shared this issue

Elvis Presley’s daughter later added that both Elvis and Michael Jackson shared one commonality — the sycophants they tended to surround themselves with. Lisa Marie Presley referred to these people as “vampires,” and suggests they’re a big part of both Elvis and Jackson’s demise.

“There was a very profound point when he had to make the decision. Was it the drugs and vampires (sycophants) or me. And he pushed me away,” she explained.

“It was the same with my father. There have been times when I was angry at the people around him, ‘Why didn’t you stop him, why didn’t you say something?’ Well, because if you did you were out. It was very simple,” she added.