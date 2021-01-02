Michigan-Jim Harbaugh contract extension talk prompts celebration from Ohio State fans

Ohio State football fans were already having a delightful weekend after their team clobbered Clemson in the College Football Playoff, and their collective mood received another boost Saturday when a chance to mock rival Michigan opened up.

The Wolverines are “optimistic” they can extend struggling coach Jim Harbaugh through 2026, according to The Athletic. The report of a contract renewal drew mockery from people who believe him incapable of ever making his program a real threat to the Buckeyes.

Harbaugh is coming off his worst season in Ann Arbor — Michigan went 2-4 despite entering the year ranked No. 16. He has never beaten Ohio State.

Michigan is banking on a swift turnaround and perhaps figuring it can’t do better at this juncture. Financial terms of Harbaugh’s potential deal have not been reported.

SOURCE: There is optimism inside Michigan that Jim Harbaugh’s new deal will get wrapped up soon with an extension thru 2026. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2021

Here are some of the reactions from Ohio State fans (and neutrals) to news Harbaugh might be sticking around for a while longer: