Military Help Needed Immediately for Ontario Long-Term Care Homes in Outbreak: CUPE

Article content continued

“We call on the Ontario government to move immediately to enhance the working conditions for those providing care by providing stable, full-time employment,” says Debra Maxfield, Chairperson of CUPE’s Health Care Workers’ Coordinating Committee. “The current model of 60% of the workforce being casual and part-time has proven to be a disaster. A real recruitment program with tuition and paid training is urgently needed to bring the thousands of needed additional staff into the sector.”

There are currently 187 homes in outbreak with 1,186 positive residents and 1,050 positive staff. 2,749 residents have died. 8 of the 15 Ontario healthcare staff who have died have died in long-term care.

“Staff working in long-term care are stunned that the government continues to allow the virus to prey aggressively on the most vulnerable members of our society,” says Michael Hurley, president of the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions-CUPE. “Action is urgently needed to bolster the threadbare staffing levels, which is why the army is such a key resource now. The practice of keeping residents with the virus in the same facility as those who are not infected must end immediately. And long-term care staff have to be equipped properly to work safely around the virus.”

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210102005006/en/

Contacts

Stella Yeadon

CUPE Communications

416-559-9300

syeadon@cupe.ca

#distro