Modernize security infrastructure By Cointelegraph

A crypto New Year’s resolution: Modernize security infrastructure



It’s safe to say that 2020 has been a banner year for the digital-asset space. (BTC) soared past its previous high, and many other prominent cryptocurrencies reached their highest levels since the heyday of 2017 and early 2018. Across the financial services industry, institutional voices are expressing reinvigorated interest in digital assets. The growth and maturation of this space has been impossible to ignore, engendering plenty of optimism among those who build the platforms and systems on which it runs.

Unfortunately, not all the headlines from the past year have been positive. Several well-known crypto exchanges and other organizations were hacked, which led to significant losses. Events like these are not only damaging to a firm’s reputation and potentially devastating for investors, they also erode hard-won trust in the digital-asset space among institutional investors and the public.

Itay Malinger is co-founder and CEO of Curv, a digital-asset security infrastructure firm. He draws on more than 15 years of cybersecurity experience in both the public and private sectors. Formerly, Itay was the director of enterprise security products at Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:).

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph