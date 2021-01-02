New to Netflix January 2021 – All Movies and TV Shows Coming as Level 4 Continue

Netflix has a very busy 2021.
With a huge list of new movies and TV shows to be added this month, the streaming service is available to cure your January depression.
Among the most important new titles are the third season of Cobra Kai, new adaptation Destiny: The Winx Saga and the Carey Mulligan drama The excavation.
Pieces of a woman, which is generating Oscar buzz for Vanessa Kirby’s lead performance, will also be released.
Find a full list of everything coming to Netflix in January 2021 below.
Original titles
TV
Dream house makeover the second season
Headspace Guide to Meditation
Right on the spot! Mexico season three
Inside the harshest prisons in the world Fifth season
Disenchantment Part three
Call my agent season four
Movie
Documentary film
The minimalists: less is now
Crack: cocaine, corruption and conspiracy
Night Stalker: Hunt for a Serial Killer
Children and family
Anime
The Chronicles of Idhun the second part
Licensed titles
TV
The US office season one to nine
Korean pork belly rhapsody (new episodes weekly)
Movie
Around the world in 80 days
Documentary film
Children and family
Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s space adventure