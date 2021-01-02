New Year’s Eve Shows Awkward Moments

Meltdowns, off-key performances, and bizarre branding. Yup.
Now, we all knew that the New Year’s Eve shows — like award shows and other events — would be a little awkward this year. Between Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC and New Year’s Eve on NBC, there were definitely a few hiccups.
Here are some of those awkward moments we all love:
1.
For starters, it was a pretty empty Times Square because of COVID-19 restrictions.
2.
And the Planet Fitness branding was a lot, like A LOT.
3.
Jennifer Lopez bashed into the camera during her performance:
4.
She also performed the vocally challenging Aerosmith song “Dream On,” which definitely was not received well:
5.
Cyndi Lauper had a rough time with her performance:
6.
Mariah Carey corrected Andy when he said she “recorded” her song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” instead of him making it clear she WROTE it. YES, MARIAH!
7.
And Jennifer Lopez’s performance audio interrupted Mariah’s interview. :/ :/
8.
Andy Cohen went off on New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio:
9.
Blake Shelton debuted his new song, “Minimum Wage,” which features the out-of-touch lyrics, “Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage.” In 2020, please, no.
10.
Jhené Aiko was mislabeled as Saweetie, SMH:
11.
And lastly, Dr. Jill Biden couldn’t open up her confetti cannon:
