Nicki Minaj Posted Photos Of Her Son

“Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there.”

“#PapaBear, thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a series of adorable photos.

“Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

And look! At! Those! Cheeks!

Plus, as some fans pointed out on Twitter, it looks like Nicki got the baby she always wanted:

For the baby’s three month birthday, Nicki also got super candid with a Twitter Q,amp;A:

He had no problem breastfeeding. He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes https://t.co/SdF9CXMdF3

Yes, natural vaginal birth w/epidural. I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out. https://t.co/gzN45j6V6z

We’ll keep you posted if and when we find out the little one’s name!

