Nicki Minaj Reveals the Very First Photos Of Her Son

Nicki Minaj has finally revealed pictures of her son. The “MEGATRON” reportedly welcomed her first child in the fall of 2020. Now, she’s showing him off, sharing several photos on Jan. 2 of her baby boy on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj at an event in August 2017 in Inglewood, California | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images North America

Nicki Minaj is a new mom

According to TMZ, Nicki Minaj gave birth on Sept. 30, 2020. She shares her son with husband Kenneth Petty — one of her reported teenage boyfriends with whom she reconnected in 2018 and married the following October.

Since welcoming her son, Nicki Minaj has been largely off the grid, seemingly enjoying motherhood and being with her family. However, she has occasionally used her Twitter account to share life updates and engage with her fans.

Notably, she hinted in late December that she would be showing off her son soon after a fan asked whether he looked more like her or Petty.

RELATED: Meek Mill Under Fire for His Reaction to Nicki Minaj’s Pregnancy

See Nicki Minaj’s photos of her son

Early on Jan. 2, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram and shared super cute photos of her son, whom she affectionately calls “Papa Bear.” She also shared a moving message about her mini-me, thanking him “so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄 🙏”

She then took a moment to acknowledge her fans and followers who’ve supported her over the months. “Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year,” she continued. “Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Might Have Just Revealed Her Baby’s Gender With Some Designer Baby Clothes

Fans react to the first photos of Nicki Minaj’s son

The post quickly earned over 500,000 likes and tons of comments from fans gushing over the photos. “OMGGG BABYBOY 😍💙 WE LOVE U SOO MUCH,” artist Nana Fofie wrote while rapper Young M.A. remarked that he’s Nicki Minaj’s “twin already.”

“Look at this little king!!!!!” added The Real host Loni Love. “Too cute!!! Blessings to you and the fam… enjoy Motherhood!!!! #auntie Loni.”

“you gave so much joy to people over the years, now its your turn,” said another comment.

Indeed. Congrats on motherhood, Nicki! Papa Bear is truly adorable.