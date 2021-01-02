Norway landslide: Four bodies recovered as hunt for survivors continues

Rescue teams continued the search for survivors in Norway on Saturday, four days after a landslide carried homes down a hill in a village northeast of Oslo.

Four bodies have been recovered so far, but six other people are still believed to be missing.

The landslide swept through the village of Ask, northeast of Oslo, in what has become the worst disaster of its kind in modern Norwegian history.

It cut across a road through the village, leaving a deep ravine resembling a crater.

Over 1,000 people have been evacuated from Ask, but officials are worried the fragile ground could cause further landslides, meaning many more would have to leave.

Local police chief Ida Melbo Oeystese said it may still be possible to find survivors in air pockets inside the destroyed buildings.

“Medically, you can survive for several days if you have air,” she told reporters at a news conference.

By late Saturday, a second and third body had been found after a first one was discovered on Friday. Only a Dalmatian dog has been rescued alive from the ruins so far.

Norwegian police have published the names and birth years of the 10 people initially reported missing, including a 2-year-old child.

Officials have not yet identified the four recovered bodies.

The search teams are helicopters, drones and heat-seeking equipment amid hopes that survivors may remain in air pockets inside the destroyed buildings.

But the rescue operation is being hampered by limited daylight hours here, and hope is running out fast.