NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian remains defiant about SCG Test crowds despite latest COVID-19 measures.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian insists the Sydney Cricket Ground can still host a crowd of 50 per cent at the New Year’s Test despite her latest announcement suggesting that’s impossible.

Ms Berejiklian today announced outdoor gatherings would be capped at 2000 people from midnight tonight in a move to combat the surge of COVID-19 in NSW, which has today resulted in seven new cases.

Ms Berejiklian said she would revisit her stance on capacity after a safety review of the venue.

But despite the growing concern surrounding the virus, she said at this stage as many as 24,000 people would be let through the gates.

“Our health officials, police and event organisers will be doing a walk-through to go over the … COVID-safe plan,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“This is an example where the NSW government strategy is to keep jobs, to keep community morale and wellbeing, while making sure we are COVID-safe.

“There are very stringent guidelines in place about making sure people stay within the zones they are required to stay in.

“It will be a very controlled and ticketed event, and the fact that people have to wear a mask when going to or from the event, public transport or otherwise, will also mitigate the risk.

“We appreciate what people might say about us continuing to hold those events, but also consider the thousands of jobs it keeps, consider the sense of normality it gives us.

“I recall some people were very upset when they heard we were continuing with the fireworks display, but … most of us felt a sense of relief there was something we could look forward to and something we could find a sense of normality through.”

The premier’s comments have reignited scathing criticism on social media, with members of the public, sports and news journalists and politicians weighing into the debate.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant also announced masks would not be compulsory at the SCG Test, despite the NSW government today making masks mandatory in shopping centres, public transport, indoor entertainment venues, places of worship, beauty salons and hospitality venues.

But Dr Chant said people travelling to and from the ground via public transport would be required to wear a mask.

“Currently they are encouraged to wear masks as part of the COVID-safety plan and the messaging associated with all our events,” Dr Chant said.

“Previous events, operators handed out, for instance, masks that were in the team colours to promote it.

“It is important risk mitigation, but we are particularly concerned about points where people might be coming on transport because it is closed.”

Marathon talks between Cricket Australia and the NSW government eventually ended when the SCG was this week confirmed as the venue for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

The fourth Test will be played at the Gabba.

