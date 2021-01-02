Ohio State’s Justin Fields proves he has the heart and ribs of a champion

It would be unseemly for the quarterback of an aspiring champion team to walk off the field at halftime, so Justin Fields did his best to get a jog. Each step caused a jolt, but he continued, because a 20-minute break called from the Ohio State locker room, no matter how much pain the trip might contain.

There were six minutes left in the first half of the college football playoff semifinal between the Buckeyes and Clemson when Fields ran past the line of scrimmage to the first-down marker. He almost made it, but was instead brought down by an unplanned encounter with linebacker James Skalski’s top orange helmet. It burned into his right rib cage, almost leaving a logo of a paw tattooed on his torso.

Skalski, appropriately, was singled out for aim and ejected from his second straight CFP game.

Fields stayed face down on the grass longer than the runtime of “The English Patient.” His continued participation in this game didn’t seem more promising after he got to his feet, nor after he returned after a single play on the sideline, nor after he immediately threw a sizzling touchdown pass to give his team a Two-point lead, not even after he received a congratulatory pat on the shoulder from second-year receiver Garrett Wilson. Because the misery caused by each of these activities screamed through his mask.

OHIO STATE-CLEMSON: Scoring, Semifinal Game Highlights

A couple of hours later, Fields had racked up 385 passing yards and six touchdowns, earning a date in the CFP national championship game against No. 1 Alabama on January 11. He had thrown 56-yard touchdown passes to Chris Olave and 45-yard to Jameson. Williams. He managed to stick around long enough to accept the victory formation snapshots that concluded OSU’s 49-28 victory, and even to share a celebratory body shot as the final seconds ticked by.

“That hit really took a toll on me,” Fields later told ESPN. “My ribs were killing me most of the game. But what drove me was love for my brothers. I would do anything for these guys.”

Earlier this season, Fields was considered a strong candidate for the Heisman Trophy and a sure thing to be the second quarterback chosen in the 2021 NFL Draft, behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. But then Indiana happened. Northwestern’s play in the Big Ten title game was even more disappointing. The Heisman got out of hand, and draft analysts began to find fault.

Fields remained focused on what mattered. And if you don’t think that what mattered on this day was the win against Clemson and advancement to the CFP final, then you didn’t see him struggle with enormous discomfort rather than opting out of the second half.

MORE: Twitter Seats Dabo for Ohio State Ranking

Coach Ryan Day said he asked Fields if he could continue to track that hit. According to Day, Fields’ response was, “‘I have no choice. I have to.’ We had to figure out what I could and couldn’t do for a while. I couldn’t do everything. But what a tough and brave performance.”

Day acknowledged, however, that Fields was upset about how he performed even when winning the Big Ten championship. He was only 12 of 27 for 114 yards and two interceptions. “A lot of people spoke badly of him as a quarterback,” Day told reporters. “And that bothered him.” ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said he thought Fields was getting stuck too often at his main receiver. Dane Brugler of The Athletic mentioned problems with Fields’ “internal clock” on Twitter.

Against Clemson, Fields was like a Patek Philippe.

He threw only six incomplete passes in 28 attempts. He averaged 5.3 yards on his eight rushing attempts. They weren’t playing the same defense, but as they shared the field with the presumed number one pick in the NFL, Fields surprised Lawrence with his performance. His Clemson counterpart was 33 of 48 for 400 empty calorie yards, throwing an interception and babbling three times.

“I prepared for this game like never before,” Fields said. “I think that was shown on the field.

“I definitely had an advantage for this game, preparing for this game in practice.”

BENDER: Ohio State played the disrespect card to perfection

Fields said he did not have a diagnosis of what happened to him in the midsection after the Skalski hit. “It is almost my entire right torso that is damaged,” he said. He told reporters that he “shot one or two” in the medical tent. and then struggled to continue.

Every pitch from then on, and there were 15 more before the clock expired, concluded with a hint of agony. It didn’t matter if he was throwing 10 yards or firing a bomb 50 yards from the end zone – both hurt. “I just wouldn’t worry about it during the play and I would only worry about the pain after the pitch,” Fields said.

“You expect something like that from a guy like him,” All-America guard Wyatt Davis told reporters. “He’s a great leader, a great teammate, and I’m happy to be able to call him my brother. He took a few shots today, and especially on that one, I had no doubt that if he could, he would continue.”

Clemson had limited Notre Dame to 263 total yards in the ACC championship game. The Buckeyes nearly tripled that, and Fields represented more than 400.

“My body is pretty bruised right now, but I’m happy. My teammates are happy. And this is a feeling like no other,” Fields said. “That’s what pushed me. I was thinking about all the things we sacrificed as a team, and that’s really what got me through the whole game.”

Victory is the greatest of painkillers.