OSU fans troll Swinney after Buckeyes’ Sugar Bowl rout

Ohio State fans let Dabo Swinney hear it after the Buckeyes trounced Clemson 49-28 to win the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Friday night in New Orleans.

Swinney respects Ohio State and thinks the Buckeyes have a talented team, but he was steadfast in his belief that they should not be ranked in the top 10 this season based on playing only six games.

Even though Swinney stood by his principles, those principles might have motivated the Buckeyes. At the least, they surely fired up Ohio State’s fans.

After the game, chants of “Dabo, Dabo” could be heard from the limited crowd of 3,000 people in attendance at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.