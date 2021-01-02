Philip Rivers indicates he wants to continue playing in 2021

Philip Rivers said recently that Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins could be the last of his NFL career, but that does not mean the Indianapolis Colts quarterback wants to retire.

The Colts need to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and get some help in order make the playoffs. Rivers, who is set to become a free agent after the season, told Zac Keefer of The Athletic on Thursday night that he always thought the 2020 season would need to be a success for Indy to bring him back next year.

“I still feel that way. I don’t want to speak in absolutes because there is still dust to be settled, whenever this season ends, and I’ll talk about it with my family, and the Colts have their side, but I still feel the same way,” Rivers said. “I hope there is a Year 2 (here). I think I’m really gonna want to play again.”

In other words, Rivers doesn’t envision himself walking away on his own accord. It’s unclear if he would be open to playing for another team, but it certainly sounds like he would re-sign with the Colts if they want him back.

Rivers showed us last year that he isn’t going to hang around as a free agent hoping for a team to give him a chance. He’ll almost certainly retire if the right opportunity doesn’t come along, and it’s possible he doesn’t want to relocate again.

Rivers has thrown for 4,005 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He’s led the Colts to 10 wins, which is really all they could ask of him. We know Rivers already has potential employers lining up for him if he decides to retire, but there’s a good chance Indy will want to bring him back in 2021.