Photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh return from Ranthambore

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were in Ranthambore with the actress’ family to bring in the New Year. Ranveer and Deepika made sure they had a great time together and relaxed on their trip. The celebs were there to experience the wildlife safari tha place offers and pictures of them heading for a jeep safari went viral this morning.

Just sometime back we snapped the duo as they arrived back in the city after spending close to 4 days in Ranthambore. Deepika was dressed in all-black attire, while Ranveer opted for athleisure for his airport look. Deepika waved at the paparazzi waiting to catch a glimpse of her and Ranveer before sitting in her ride. Check out the pictures from the airport below…