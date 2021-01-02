Photos: Sara Ali Khan rocks an all-white ethnic look

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented newcomers of the industry. The actress has been loved by the audience and has given some impressive performances already, her confidence is attractive and her demeanor feisty. Sara has made a place for herself in the industry in a short span. Sara celebrated her NYE in the company of a few friends and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan out of Mumbai.

Today, we snapped the diva as she returned to the city looking pretty as ever. She wore an all-white salwar kameez and turned heads as she made her way out of the airport looking graceful. Scroll through for pictures.