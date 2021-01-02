Pictures: Madhuri Dixit Nene leaves for Alibaug with Dr. Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr. Shriram Nene celebrated the New Year in each other’s company and with their sons in Mumbai. The couple has always managed to wow their fans with their love and respect for each other. Today we snapped the duo as they left for a mini vacation to Alibaug together. Madhuri and Shriram Nene were clicked as they left from the Gateway of India in a speed boat with a few other people who were accompanying them.

Madhuri was dressed in a pair of white denims and a black and white floral top and a pair of sleek sunglasses as she made her way to the boat. The actress was even posed for the paparazzi waiting for her as she swiftly walked towards the speed boat to leave for Alibaug. Check out the pictures below…