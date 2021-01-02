Professor Green Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Karima

Instagram

The British hip-hop is adding father to his resume as he is over the moon to announce that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Karima McAdams.

Rapper Professor Green is to become a first-time father.

The British star announced that his girlfriend Karima McAdams is expecting a baby, by sharing a picture of his other half showing off her burgeoning bump while the “Read All About It” musician looked on from the bathtub.

<br />

“And then, all of a sudden everything is different,” he wrote alongside the snap posted on Friday (01Jan21). “It all makes sense. It’s finally gotten to the point where it’s impossible to hide, and unless I wanted to wear prosthetics…”

“I’ve been overwhelmed with excitement, admiration and curiosity ever since we found out. I’m excited about meeting you. Holding you. Teaching you. Learning from you.”

He continued, “Never have I admired anyone as much as I have your mamma. She’s nothing short of remarkable, remarkable in fact is an understatement. To see the body change in such a way is fascinating, incredible, unbelievable, amazing, ASTOUNDING. Weird. Ridley Scott had to get his inspiration from somewhere…”

Professor Green added that he’s feeling a “bit useless” to be sitting on the sidelines while Karima goes through pregnancy, but said, “I’m curious about everything to come; about who and how you’ll be, what you’ll look and sound like… and who’ll be the stricter parent.”

“A friend told me the best thing you can do for your own anxiety is to have a child. It sort of made sense at the time, it doesn’t anymore; THIS HAS BEEN WILD. My understanding of mortality and just how fragile life is have grown exponentially.”

<br />

Concluding his post, the rapper – real name Stephen Manderson – wrote, “Wishing you all (and hoping for) a very joyous and healthy 2021. Happy new year.”