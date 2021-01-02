Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their families return from their NYE trip

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a relationship for a while now. It is clear that the couple is set to take the next step in their relationship and get married soon. And our belief only seems to be getting stronger by each passing day. Only recently Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who is Ranbir’s sister took to Instagram to share a picture of Ranbir’s family including her and Alia’s family from their Ranthambore vacation and captioned it as family.

Today, we snapped Alia and Ranbir along with their families as they returned to the bay after an awesome family trip. The duo happily posed for the paparazzi before quickly zooming off in their ride. Scroll through for all the pictures from the spot.