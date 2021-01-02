Rapper Fredo Bang Called A ‘Snitch’; Former Friend LEAKS Alleged Paperwork

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Fredo Bang is being called a “snitch: by his former friend – a rapper named Scrapp. learned that Scrappy made a video from prison, and posted it on Instagram. In the video he accuses his former friend Fredo of “snitching” on him to the police.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR