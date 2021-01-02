Reginae Carter Impresses Fans With A Message For The New Year

Reginae Carter just impressed her fans for a message for NYE. She dropped a pretty significant photo on her social media account, and fans are praising her.

‘Happy New Year!!! Make this year better than the last 💋’ Nae wrote.

Someone said: ‘Oh yes, this my fav one. Big roles. Great health. All that!!’ and another follower posted this: ‘Absolutely pumpkin!!!! I’ll be watching!! Love you so much Happy New Years!’

A follower posted this: ‘You still with Lucci, so you surely didn’t leave toxic situations in 2020 😂.’

Someone else said: ‘Absolutely love this. Happy New Year Beautiful!! GOD BLESS 🙌🙌’ and another commenter posted this message: ‘Happy New Years gorgeous.’

A follower said: ‘Happy New Year Nae❤️❤️ May prosperity fall in your footsteps as your purpose is fulfilled🙏,’ and somoene else posted this: ‘@colormenae dont forget to continue strengthening your relationship with God #1.’

Someone else posted this: ‘U a damn lie. You are taking that toxic relationship right into 2021 w. You.’

A commenter said: ‘Clearly she trying to say she wants to leave COVID in 2020 y’all find anything to say to her, but I’m still here 2021 ready for y’all.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Mafuckas kill me with this meme… shit gone still be 2020 sorry Nae love ya thick’ems, but everybody partied new years which is auto start off bad covid has surged, and a deadly new strain is here in the u.s. wish this post was relevant but unfortunately when half the country voted for trump.. well thats kills that. 💯 happy new year.’

In other news, Reginae Carter cannot stop showing off her figure in this black outfit that she’s flaunting for the camera.

As you probably know by now, she had a breast augmentation surgery not too long ago, and she could not be prouder of her looks these days.

Check out the video that she shared.





