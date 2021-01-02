Rep. Soto seeks to create office to ‘coordinate’ Federal use of blockchain tech By Cointelegraph

A new bill filed on Thursday, H.R.9067, seeks to create an office that will “coordinate” federal applications of blockchain technology.
Sponsored by Rep. Darren Soto, a Democrat representing Florida’s 9th district, the bill would “establish an office within the Department of Commerce to coordinate all non-defense related deployment and activities related to blockchain technology within the Federal Government.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.