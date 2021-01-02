Royal Family Body Expert Examines Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Family

British Royal Family News find that while there’s no doubt that a photo can certainly tell a story with a thousand words, it seems like body language experts can write a book on the British Royal Family and their Christmas cards.

In fact, that almost seemed the case for Prince William, Kate Middleton and their family as one body language expert went over everything that the Cambridges are telling us (without using words, of course) in their family holiday photo. Here’s what you need to know.

According to reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas photo was leaked online this year but that doesn’t seem to be bothering anyone at all as the Cambridge kids look awfully cute.

British Royal Family News: Royal Body Expert Examines Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Family

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can all be seen sitting next to their parents and smiling near what appears to be wooden logs behind them.

British body language expert Judi James took a good look at the Cambridge Christmas photo and shared her findings with Britain’s The Sun paper.

She said, “They pose as a very tight, bonded unit. Kate looks very much the leader of the pack, sitting upright like the backbone of the family and greeting the camera with direct eye contact that signals high levels of confidence. Charlotte is challenging her mother’s role as the most confident-looking member of the family group here.”

Judi added, “Her smile is asymmetric, curling up the right side of her face to suggest curiosity and intelligence, but it’s her level eye-gaze that is the show-stopper.

This look of mild challenge is so similar to the expression her great-grandmother the Queen has always worn, suggesting a tendency for strong focus and active listening, but also an ability to question everything, too.”

Judi also pointed out that William is even showing a little intimacy towards his wife Kate in the photo, too.

She said, “William leans his head in towards his wife here in a small lowering gesture of deference and affection that also suggests strong respect for the strength of his family unit. His smile involves a tightening of the muscles of the top lip and a small puckering of the brows at the bridge of the nose, both of which suggest a desire to also look very manly and protective of his family.”

