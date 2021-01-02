Samsung may launch a smart tracking device soon – Latest News

The first big event of the year is set to take place on January 14 when Samsung is likely to unveil the all-new Galaxy S21 series of smartphones. It is widely expected that alongside the new phones, Samsung will also launch a pair of true wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds Pro. However, a new report now suggests that Samsung could also launch a smart tracking device called Galaxy SmartTag.

According to several online reports, the Galaxy SmartTag got certified by Taiwan’s NCC and live images also surfaced online. From the images, it is clear that the Galaxy SmartTag looks very similar to Tile trackers. The images show the device in black colour but it is reported that it could come in an Oatmeal colour variant as well.

The listing doesn’t mention any other features of the tracking device but it is expected that it will work like Tile does. Earlier last week, references to the tracking device were also found in Samsung’s SmartThings App code. As per the references, the smart tag will “will help you keep track of objects like wallets, keys, earbuds, and more.” Basically, it will do what Tile does — help you keep track of things that one may ‘attach’ the tracker to. No other detail about pricing or other features have been mentioned so far.

What we do know is that on January 14, the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones are most certain to arrive. The new wireless earbuds — confirmed to be called Galaxy Buds Pro — will also be unveiled by Samsung.

