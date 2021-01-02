Search for two canyoners sucked into whirlpool resumed

The search for two canyoners sucked into a whirlpool north of the Blue Mountains yesterday has resumed.

Police were called about 2.30pm yesterday following reports the two women, believed to be aged and 39, disappeared underwater while canyoning at the Wollangambe Canyon in Mount Wilson, NSW.

The search for two canyoners missing north of the Blue Mountains has resumed today. (Nine/Today)

The two women disappeared under water after being sucked into a whirlpool. (Nine/Today)

The two canyoners were with eight other people at the , who told police the women were sucked into a whirlpool about 12.30pm and had not reemerged.

The other members of the group were uninjured and were assisted by police rescue and NSW Ambulance.

Due to poor weather conditions, the search was suspended about 6pm.