See Kalani and Asuelu’s Adorable Day Out in the Snow With Their Kids

One couple that fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise can’t get enough of is Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa. They first appeared on our screens in season 6 of the original 90 Day Fiancé. Some fans really took a liking to the couple. From there, they were in What Now? and episodes of Pillow Talk, and HEA Strikes Back. But these two really made waves with their debut in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After in season 5. It showcased a ton of family drama from marital woes to issues with Asuelu’s mother and sister.

How did Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa meet?

’90 Day Fiancé’ stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa | kalanifaagata via Instagram

Kalani met her future husband on her very first trip over to Samoa, where her father is from, in 2016. Asuelu was the activities director at the resort she stayed in.

“He kind of semi-stalked me around the resort, but it was really sweet,” Kalani told the cameras. “He’d like watch after me when I was swimming in the pool, or if I was walking around. Then one of the nights I saw him shirtless and I was like, ‘OK, this could work.’”

From there, a relationship blossomed. Before she met Asuelu she was a virgin, and on her second trip to see him, she had sex with him. She ended up pregnant right away with their son, Oliver, in 2018, and they had another son as well in 2019 named Kennedy. Kalani and Asuelu were married in September 2018.

But fans saw a whole lot of drama for these two in season 5 of Happily Ever After. They had to overcome some major hurdles in their marriage and deal with drama with Asuelu’s family involving how much money Asuelu was contributing back home to Samoa. They eventually decided to go to couple’s therapy, and they are still together now despite the problems in their past.

See Kalani and Asuelu’s adorable day out in the snow for New Year’s

The couple was living in Utah with their children when we last saw them. They spent the holidays as a family, and Asuelu recently posted some adorable shots of their day out in the snow for New Year’s. On January 1, Asuelu shared images of his two boys playing in the snow with sleds. Oliver has his own youth snow bike sled and Kennedy plays with a regular sled with his father.

In one shot, Asuelu seems to have a shirt wrapped around his face while he holds Kennedy on his back in the snow. In another image, Oliver throws snow just as kids are known to do. There’s even a video of Asuelu and Kennedy riding the sled while going down a hill. Kalani films and says, “Here we go.” She also adds, “Awesome” when they finish their sledding session. There are more pictures of the kids having fun in the snow, and there’s even an image of Asuelu riding his son’s youth snow bike sled, which is clearly too small for him. Kalani can be seen in one of the images with Oliver while wearing winter coats with smiles on their faces.

Asuelu captioned the post on Instagram: “Things we do for New Year fireworks 🎇 🎆 ❤️ hope everyone have #thebestofthebestofthebest #2021 😂.”

It’s nice to see this little family having a good time together. We’ll have to see what 2021 has in store for Kalani, Asuelu, and their family.