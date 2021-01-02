SMTOWN LIVE ‘Culture Humanity’ Broke a Viewing Record With 35.8 Million Streams

To celebrate 2021, SM Entertainment put on a free concert for fans called SMTOWN LIVE “Culture Humanity.” The concert was streamed on Jan. 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. KST and Dec. 31, 2020 at 11 p.m. EST and 8 p.m. PST, and K-pop fans around the world were welcome to tune in.

The free New Year’s event ended up breaking a viewing record with 35.83 million streams, becoming the Korean online concert with the most viewers of all time.

NCT 127 | Steve Jennings/WireImage

SMTOWN LIVE ‘Culture Humanity’ broke a viewing record

SMTOWN LIVE “Culture Humanity” was free for fans around the world to view, and it was available on multiple platforms including YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and VLIVE.

Following the event, it was announced that SMTOWN LIVE “Culture Humanity” brought in 35.83 million streams across 186 countries. As a result, SMTOWN LIVE “Culture Humanity” became the Korean online concert with the most viewers.

According to Soompi, SM Entertainment co-CEOs Lee Sung-soo and Tak Young-jun released a statement about the concert, saying:

“K-pop is not just music, but also a part of people’s lives and a medium through which we communicate and share our emotions. As we say goodbye to 2020, which was a difficult year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to cheer on the K-pop fans all over the world who went through hard times [this year], so we prepared this free concert in the hopes of bringing them bright energy and hope for a better future.”

NCT performed multiple songs in SMTOWN LIVE ‘Culture Humanity’

SMTOWN LIVE “Culture Humanity” featured multiple songs by SM Entertainment’s NCT, and all four sub-units, NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV, performed.

NCT Dream opened the concert with their song “Ridin’” and also performed “Déjà Vu.” NCT U performed “From Home,” “Make A Wish (Birthday Song),” and “90’s Love,” and NCT 127 performed “Punch” and “Kick It.”

WayV performed “Take Off” and “Turn Back Time.” Xiaojun and Ten of WayV performed “The Riot” with Ginjo, and YangYang of WayV performed “Asteroid” with IMLAY.

The concert featured fan-favorite artists

EXO members Kai and Baekhyun performed their solo work. Kai performed “Mmmh” and “Reason” from his debut solo EP, KAI (开), and Baekhyun performed “UN Village” from his EP City Lights and “Candy” from his EP Delight. Mark of NCT and SuperM joined Baekhyun onstage for his performance of “UN Village.”

SHINee’s Taemin performed “Criminal” and “IDEA” from his studio album Never Gonna Dance Again, and K-pop supergroup SuperM performed “100,” “Better Days,” and “One (Monster & Infinity).”

Red Velvet performed “Bad Boy,” “Peek-A-Boo,” and “Psycho,” and SM Entertainment’s new group aespa performed “Black Mamba.” Winter of aespa also performed “Yours” with Raiden.

Kangta performed “Cough Syrup,” and TVXQ performed “The Chance of Love,” “Dream,” and “Keep Your Head Down.” Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation performed “Four Seasons,” “Happy,” and “What Do I Call You.”

Super Junior-D&E performed “Growing Pains,” and Super Junior-K.R.Y. performed “When We Were Us.” To close the concert, all of the performers came together to perform a cover of H.O.T.’s song “Hope.”