Sourav Ganguly heart attack Indian cricket great health news

Indian cricket great Sourav Ganguly is in a stable condition after suffering a mild heart attack, according to reports.

According to the Press Trust of India, Ganguly complained of chest pain after a workout on Friday, and was taken to a hospital in Kolkota on Saturday.

The 48-year-old is a former India captain and is now the president of the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted Ganguly was “stable and responding well to treatment.”

The chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, tweeted that Ganguly “suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.”

And AFP quoted a doctor, on condition of anonymity, saying that Ganguly “suffered a blackout” while exercising.

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly reacts during a press conference. (Getty)

“A multidisciplinary board of doctors is looking into his case to find out what caused the illness,” the doctor said.

“His condition is stable now.”

Other reports said Ganguly is expected to be discharged on Sunday after undergoing an angioplasty.

India captain Virat Kohli and former teammates Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag were among the big names to offer support on Twitter.

Ganguly played for India between 1992-2008.

The elegant left hander scored 7212 runs in 113 Tests and was a key figure in India’s rise as a true world cricket powerhouse.

He was elected BCCI president in 2019.

Indian captain Sourav Ganguly in action at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Fairfax Photographic/ Andy Zakeli)

